Switzerland’s war material exports hit record level in 2022

Swiss companies exported armored vehicles, weapons and other military equipment worth 955 million Swiss francs ($1.02 billion) last year, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday, the highest level ever recorded.

Compared to 2021, the value increased by 212.2 million Swiss francs ($227.57) or 29%.

The main buying countries included Qatar, Denmark, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and the U.S., according to the State Secretariat. The main exports were armored vehicles (26.5%), and ammunition and ammunition components (24.8%).

Weapons and fire control equipment were also exported. Small arms and fighter jet components also accounted for 5% each. Exports to Asia and America in particular have increased. In 2022, arms exports accounted for 0.25% of the Swiss economy.

The figures come at a time when Switzerland is under criticism for its previous refusal, even indirectly, to supply weapons to Ukraine.

Countries such as Germany and Spain would like to supply Ukraine with weapons and ammunition purchased in Switzerland. But so far, the Swiss government has refused permission, citing Swiss neutrality.

Nevertheless, the Swiss parliament has been debating since Monday a possible relaxation of this stance, which would allow the country to pass on Swiss weapons.