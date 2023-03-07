Almost quarter of all children in Europe risk poverty, social exclusion, NGO says

Almost a quarter of all children in Europe risk poverty or social exclusion, according to a report by an NGO on Tuesday.

Save the Children in its latest report, Guaranteeing children's future, said more children and families are living with poverty and social exclusion due to the high costs of living, the climate crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The situation is the worst in Spain and Romania, with 33.4% and 41.5% of children at risk of poverty, respectively, figures showed.

Finland (13.2%) and Denmark (14%) represent the lowest rates, the report added.

Migrant children, refugees, asylum-seekers, undocumented and unaccompanied children are the most vulnerable groups, Save the Children also said.

The NGO noted that in Italy, 32.4% of the migrants live in poverty, while only 7.2% of the citizens do so.

The NGO's Europe Director Ylva Sperling in the report hailed the European efforts to adopt Child Guarantee in 2021-aiming to "prevent and combat social exclusion by guaranteeing effective access of children in need," as defined by the EU Commission.

"The Child Guarantee is a once-in-a generation opportunity and governments must fully harness its potential, using national action plans to correctly implement it," Sperling added. "They must make extra efforts to fill the gaps highlighted in this report, such as defining clear targets and indicators and making sure there is adequate funding."

The NGO also announced a set of recommendations to governments, including increasing social benefits and services to children in need, ring-fencing investments in children, applying short and long-term reforms, financially assisting families, and introducing a system of cash benefits or food vouchers.





















