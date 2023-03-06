Swiss parliament approves military assistance for migration office

Swiss lawmakers on Monday gave the greenlight for the country's military to support migration officers to cope with an influx of asylum seekers.

The decision was taken by 132 votes in favor and 52 against, said a statement by the parliament, which added that up to 500 soldiers could be deployed by the end of the month.

"Switzerland is currently facing a sharp increase in asylum applications, in addition to Ukrainians who have found refuge in Switzerland. The situation on the applicants' accommodation front is tense," it said.

Also, around 3,000 additional places of accommodation have been made available to asylum-seekers, it added.

The military will provide support for the development, management and operation of military infrastructure, as well as to take care of the transport of people seeking protection and asylum.

In 2022, nearly 24,500 asylum applications were submitted in Switzerland, around 64% more than the previous year, according to the statement.

Additionally, some 75,000 Ukrainians had also been granted protection status S, which allows them to live and work in the country immediately.

The country's migration office SEM forecasts that 24,000-40,000 asylum applications will be made this year.













