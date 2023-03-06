4 injured, 1 missing after suspected gas explosion in Germany

Four people were injured and one person was missing after a suspected gas explosion blew up a house on Monday morning in southwestern Germany.

The powerful explosion in Stuttgart's western district completely destroyed a house and caused significant damage to other houses and cars parked on the street.

Four people, including two children, were taken to hospital, but they did not have life-threatening injuries, a police spokesman told reporters at the scene.

A 85-year-old woman was still missing as firefighters were continuing searches in the rubble.