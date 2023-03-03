Italian senator found dead at office

Flags at half mast in front of Palazzo Giustiniani, one of the palaces of the Italian Senate, out of respect for the death of the Senator of the PD, Bruno Astorre, who died early 03 March in Palazzo Cenci where he had an office, Rome, Italy. (EPA)

Italian senator Bruno Astorre was found dead at his office on Friday, local media reported.

Democratic Party's (PD) Senator Astorre, 59, died while in the Senate offices in Palazzo Cenci, according to ANSA news agency.

Following the incident, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni extended her condolences to the senator's family.

Senate Speaker Ignazio La Russa said: "It is terrible news."

Extending condolences to Astorre's family, newly elected PD Secretary Elly Schlein said: "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of the death of Senator Bruno Astorre."

Astorre had been serving in the senate since 2013.

Meanwhile, the Rome Public Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation.