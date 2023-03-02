FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRONS POPULARITY RATING LOWEST IN 3 YEARS, SURVEY SHOWS

French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity rating is at its lowest in three years, a survey showed.

Research and consulting company Ipsos conducted a survey for the weekly magazine Le Point, whose results were published on the company's website on Wednesday.

Macron's popularity is at its lowest in three years, reaching 32% after a 6-point fall, Ipsos said, in the context of a controversial pension reform plan.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's popularity also fell by 7 points, coming down to 27%, according to the survey.

Macron even lost popularity among his Renaissance party sympathizers: 85% of them have a positive view of the president, which is an 11-point fall in a month.

However, Ipsos' research showed that the fall in Macron's popularity did not profit the opposition.

Leftist politicians such as Jean-Luc Melenchon (26%), Francois Ruffin (23%), and Manuel Bompard (11%) have seen their popularity levels unchanged.

Right-wing politicians, including Valerie Pecresse (15%), Eric Ciotti (15%), and Marine Le Pen (35%) have all lost popularity points.