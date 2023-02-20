German training for Ukrainian tank soldiers on schedule: Defense minister

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius gives a media statement at the Armoured Corps Training Centre (Panzertruppenschule) in Munster, northern Germany, on February 20, 2023. (AFP)

The training of Ukrainian tank soldiers in Germany is on schedule and is expected to end by the end of next month, Germany's defense minister announced on Monday.

"It remains the same: the goal is for the tanks, both the Leopards and the Marders, to be delivered by the end of March and then the training to be completed," Boris Pistorius told a press briefing at a military training site in the northwestern city of Munster.

"I came here because I wanted to get an idea of the training that has been going on since Jan. 30 for the Ukrainian soldiers, both on the Leopard and on the Marder tank."

The delivery of Leopard 2 main battle tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles is part of German military aid to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

The training is part of German military aid to Ukraine following Berlin's decision to deliver over 40 Marder infantry tanks and 14 Leopard-type main battle tanks to the Ukrainian army.

The training sessions are limited to the handling of the vehicle and its weapon systems and troubleshooting and basic maintenance.

Ukrainian soldiers usually have previous technical knowledge or combat experience.

The German army has a large military training area in the northwestern city of Munster where the most important training facility of the army is based for armored combat troops.