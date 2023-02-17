Finnish parliament to vote on country’s NATO bid on Feb. 28

The Finnish parliament will vote on Feb. 28 to approve the necessary laws eventually allowing the country to become a NATO member, the head of foreign affairs committee said on Friday, according to public broadcaster YLE.

Jussi Halla-Aho said the parliamentary committee has completed the report assessing the country's NATO bid, and there will be a parliamentary vote.

The goal is still for Finland and Sweden to join NATO together as early as possible, he added.

"The most important consequence of membership is that Finland becomes part of NATO's common defence and the security guarantees of the Article 5," the parliamentary report said, adding that NATO membership decreases the threat to Finland.

Meanwhile, in his remarks at the Munich security conference, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said the fate of Finland's bid to join NATO is in "Türkiye's hands."

"That is our expression of will. Türkiye's attitude to this will of ours is solely and exclusively in Türkiye's hands," he said.

"We do not want to and cannot withdraw our application. We have expressed our will," Niinisto added.

Finland and Sweden abandoned their long-standing policies of military nonalignment and applied for membership in the alliance after Russia launched its war on Ukraine last February.

But NATO member Türkiye has not yet endorsed their accession, which requires unanimous approval from all existing alliance members.

Turkish officials say the countries, particularly Sweden, have yet to take necessary steps against terrorism.

Talks on their membership bids stalled after provocative demonstrations and Quran burnings in Stockholm.

Ankara has also hinted at considering to ratify Finland's NATO membership application separately from that of Sweden.























