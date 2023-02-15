Clothes donated for quake victims burned by arsonists in Germany

Clothes and other items donated for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria were burned in a suspected arson attack in Western Germany, authorities have said.

Donations stored in the grounds of a supermarket in Recklinghausen city were set alight on Monday night, the police said in a statement.

Video footage obtained by the authorities showed two suspects deliberately starting the fire, and also burning a Turkish flag which was on the wall of the building.

The police appealed for witnesses and asked anyone with information to contact them and assist the investigation.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Hundreds of people have been mobilized in Germany to raise funds and collect relief supplies to help the victims of the major earthquakes that hit Türkiye on Feb. 6.

Over 35,000 people were killed and more than 105,000 others injured in the deadly quakes that jolted southern Türkiye, according to the latest official figures.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adıyaman, Gaziantep and Hatay.

In neighboring Syria, at least 3,688 people were killed and over 14,749 injured.