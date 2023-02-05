News Europe Two dead, 14 injured after fire in Lisbon residential building

Two people died and 14 others were injured in a fire in a residential building in the centre of Lisbon.



Among the injured were four children, officials from the civil defence and the fire brigade told journalists in Portugal's capital on Sunday.



According to official sources, the fire happened late on Saturday in the Mouraria, or Moorish, neighbourhood, where there are mainly very old residential buildings.



The victims had all lived on the ground floor, where the fire broke out at around 8:30 pm (2030 GMT) for reasons that are still unknown.



The fire was extinguished after about 45 minutes and the flames did not spread to the other three floors of the apartment building. However, due to the damage, all residents of the house had to be evacuated.



