German minister welcomes EU green industrial policy proposals

Published February 01,2023
German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany February 1, 2023. (REUTERS Photo)

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Wednesday backed proposals by the European Commission on a green industrial policy for Europe to compete with the U.S. as a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles and other green goods.

"That is a very good proposal," Habeck said in a statement. "We have a common goal: to advance the development of a green economy in order to become climate-neutral and to strengthen the European Union as an attractive, competitive location for investment and innovation."

Habeck said the Commission's proposals were a good basis for discussion in the coming weeks.