German minister welcomes EU green industrial policy proposals

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Wednesday backed proposals by the European Commission on a green industrial policy for Europe to compete with the U.S. as a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles and other green goods.

"That is a very good proposal," Habeck said in a statement. "We have a common goal: to advance the development of a green economy in order to become climate-neutral and to strengthen the European Union as an attractive, competitive location for investment and innovation."

Habeck said the Commission's proposals were a good basis for discussion in the coming weeks.





























