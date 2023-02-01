Food aid distribution vital for students in Paris

Hundreds of students on Monday evening lined up in Paris to receive food aid.

The Linkee association distributes food to those in need three times a week.

What makes their system interesting is that it also prevents waste by distributing food products that went unsold or are about to expire.

Many of the students who had gathered at the spot were foreigners who had come to study in France.

Emy, 20, and her friend Anna said their student scholarships were so low that they could either pay rent for an apartment in Paris or have food.

The pair came from Berlin. Despite their families' contribution to their monthly expenses, they said life is expensive in Paris and this food distribution makes a big difference in their lives.

"We have to count every cent, record all our expenses, otherwise by the 15th of every month we are left with no money to buy food," another student, Adrien said.

Adrien admitted that the first time he lined up at the food distribution site, he felt embarrassed. But now he is a regular.

"I'm not living in the streets and I know that some people are in worse circumstances than me, but I really need this aid," he added.

He said the scholarship of €550 ($600) he receives, can only afford his transportation expenses and part of the flat's rent he shares with his friends.

Sarah told Anadolu that she hopes for better aid from the state and complains about the "the lack of solutions."

"Luckily, those associations are here. The uncertainty for the students is like a plague that leads to academic failure," she said.

Sarah gave examples of many students who "have to work in the evenings to be able to afford food, and end up giving up on school because they cannot bear the cost."

Linkee published a report in late 2022, stating that 56% of the students in France admit to not eating to their fill, and two-thirds of them said they survive on less than €50 a month after paying the bills.

A third of the students face accommodation insecurity, while 75% of them lack the fundamental needs to pursue their studies, the report said.





