UK firefighters overwhelmingly vote for strike action

Firefighters in the UK have voted to take strike action over a pay row, their union announced Monday.

"The numbers speak for themselves. After more than a decade of falling pay, firefighters have voted by an overwhelming margin for strike action. We stand firm," the Fire Brigades Union said on Twitter.

The union said that 88% of the members voted in favor of strike action in the "fair pay ballot result" while turnout was 73%.

"Firefighters across the UK have spoken. This is a decisive mandate for action," Matt Wrack, general secretary of the union, wrote on Twitter.

As the union represents many members across England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, the strike action is expected to affect emergency response.

"As a fire and rescue service, we have a legal and moral duty to provide an emergency response to the communities of Scotland, including during periods of industrial action," Stuart Stevens, an official of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the union also revealed that the strongest support for strike action was in Northern Ireland, with 94% voting in favor of industrial action.