Europe 'No terror motive' in knife attack on German train

'No terror motive' in knife attack on German train

"There are no indications of a terrorist background," Peter Mueller-Rakow, a spokesman for the local prosecutor's office, told AFP. The investigation into the attack and the suspect's history was ongoing, he added.

Published January 26,2023
German prosecutors said Thursday there was no indication of a terrorist motive in a knife attack on a train that killed two teenagers and wounded several other passengers.

A 33-year-old suspect, a stateless man of Palestinian origin, has been detained over the stabbing spree that occurred Wednesday on a train travelling between the northern cities of Hamburg and Kiel.

A 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were killed in the attack and seven people injured.

Passengers helped overpower the suspect and restrained him until police detained him at a railway station in the town of Brokstedt.

The suspect, who has no fixed abode, was only recently released from prison in connection with an assault case, police said.