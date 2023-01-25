Will Switzerland give up neutrality for Ukraine?

A Swiss parliamentary body proposed on Tuesday waiving a re-export ban that prevents ammunition it manufactures from being re-exported from another country to Ukraine.

The recommendation passed with 14 in favour and 11 against and will require later approval from parliament.

"The majority of the commission deems that Switzerland should make a contribution to European security, which includes providing more aid to Ukraine," a Swiss parliamentary committee said in a press release late on Tuesday.

Under the Swiss War Materials Act, a request for re-export cannot be approved if the final destination is a country in an international military conflict.







