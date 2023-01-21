News Europe German Chancellor Olaf Scholz praises France as close partner

DPA EUROPE Published January 21,2023

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looks on prior to deliver a speech at the Congress centre during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 18, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

Germany's ties with France have reached an historic high after centuries of enmity between the neighbours, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said ahead of top-level talks to be held in Paris on Sunday.



The relationship between the countries had long been "marked by war and destruction, by deep mistrust," Scholz said in a video message released in Berlin on Saturday.



However, 60 years after the signing of the Elysée Treaty, which marks its anniversary on Sunday, the original peace project could be described as complete, he said. "Germany and France are friends and close partners. Today it's about the European peace project at the turn of the times - about our values, which we want to preserve, defend - and strengthen."



The Elysée Treaty sealed the friendship of the former enemies 18 years after the end of World War II, when France extended "the hand of reconciliation to the Germans."



Both countries now faced a common challenge and the imperialism of Russian President Vladimir Putin will not win, Scholz said, expressing gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron for acting together. "We will not allow Europe to fall back into a time when violence replaces politics. We will continue to support Ukraine. Together. In defence of our European peace project," he said.



Scholz is due to travel to Paris on Sunday together with his Cabinet for a meeting that was originally due to be held in October but was then cancelled.



























