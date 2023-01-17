Boris Pistorius to be Germany’s new defense minister: Reports

This file photo taken on December 11, 2020 shows Lower Saxony's interior minister Boris Pistorius addressing a press conference in Berlin. (AFP)

Social Democrat politician Boris Pistorius will be Germany's new defense minister, local media reported on Tuesday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz named the veteran politician as the new defense minister, replacing Christine Lambrecht who resigned from her post on Monday, according to Spiegel magazine and public broadcaster ARD.

Pistorius has been the interior minister of the federal state of Lower Saxony since 2013, and previously he served as mayor of Osnabruck city.

The outgoing Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht was widely criticized by the opposition parties for failing to show leadership, neglecting the severe problems of the armed forces, and being slow with weapons deliveries to Ukraine.