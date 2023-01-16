News Europe EU condemns 'heinous' Russian missile strike on civilians in Dnipro

Rescuers work on a residential building destroyed after a missile strike, in Dnipro on January 16, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

The European Union on Monday strongly condemned a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on the weekend, as the death toll from the attack rose to over 30.



"Russia continues to show its inhuman face and applies its brutal missile terror indiscriminately," the EU foreign affairs spokesperson said in Brussels on Monday.



Russia's "continued heinous strikes" only serve to strengthen the EU's resolve to support Ukraine, the spokesperson said, vowing no impunity for Russia.



The European Commission also announced the first payout of €3 billion ($3.2 billion) in loans for Ukraine from an €18-billion support package is to be issued on Tuesday.









































