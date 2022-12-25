UK premier under fire after asking homeless man if he 'works in business'

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attracted widespread criticism after asking a homeless man in a shelter if he "works in business."

Video footage published on Saturday by ITV News showed Sunak serving food at a homeless shelter in London.

After asking Dean, the homeless man: "Do you work in business?" the British premier got the reply: "No, I'm homeless. I'm actually a homeless person."

The video clip went viral on social media, with many criticizing Sunak over the exchange.

Described as "awkward," the brief conversation began as Sunak was serving breakfast to Dean, who asked him: "Are you sorting the economy out?"

Dean said he was interested in business, followed by Sunak's question "What kind of business?"

When the homeless man replied finance, Sunak said he used to work in finance.

"Is that something you'd like to get into?" asked the prime minister, to which Dean replied: "Yeah I wouldn't mind. But, I don't know. I'd like to get through Christmas first."

Sharing the video clip on Twitter, Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the main opposition Labour, said it was "excruciating."