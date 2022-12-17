SLOVAKIAS PRESIDENT CALLS FOR SNAP ELECTION AFTER GOVERNMENT FALLS

Slovakia's president calls for snap election after government falls

Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova called for a snap election Friday after the government fell.

The government fell Thursday after losing a non-confidence vote in parliament.

Prime Minister Edvart Heger officially submitted his resignation to Caputova.

Caputova assigned the current government until early elections are held.

She said a new government should be formed that will be supported by the majority of parliament and elections should be held as soon as possible.

In line with the law, the interim government should ensure that early elections are held by February.

The coalition government in the 150-seat parliament fell after a call by the opposition following a political crisis.

Seventy-eight lawmakers voted to expel the three-party minority government led by Prime Minister Eduard Heger.

At least 76 votes were needed to bring down the government.

The vote was initiated by main opposition party, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), because of soaring energy costs and inflation.



