Half of Germans see far-right Reich Citizens as threat to democracy

DPA EUROPE Published December 13,2022

Police officers walk in front of a searched property in Frankfurt during a raid against so-called 'Reich citizens' in Frankfurt. (AFP)

Roughly half of the German population sees the right-wing extremist Reich Citizens' Movement as a serious threat to democracy, according to a survey released on Tuesday.



Some 53% of respondents to a representative survey conducted by the research institute YouGov on behalf of dpa said the movement poses a threat to democracy, while 31% of respondents said it did not. Some 15% were undecided.



Last week, a terrorist group linked to the Reich Citizens' Movement was targeted in nationwide raids. The group is accused of seeking to build up its own armed forces to overthrow the state. A former lawmaker, a soldier and an aristocrat were among dozens detained on suspicion of being part of the group.



Reich Citizens do not recognize the legitimacy of the German state and often refuse to pay taxes or fines and in some cases amass illegal weapons.



According to the data released on Tuesday, only a minority in Germany believes that the Reich Citizens pose a threat to them personally: Some 63% said thy did not feel personally threatened.



