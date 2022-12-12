Three children die after falling into icy lake in Britain - police

 Contact Us
Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died and another boy remains in critical condition after they fell into an icy lake near Birmingham, central England, police said Monday. "Three boys have tragically died after falling into the lake at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull yesterday afternoon. The boys, aged 11, 10 and eight, were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water," West Midlands Police said in a statement.

Published December 12,2022
Three young boys have died after falling into an ice-covered lake in central England at the weekend, police said on Monday.

The boys, aged 11, 10 and 8, were pulled from the lake in Solihull in a critical condition on Sunday, along with a 6-year-old, and taken to hospital. The 6-year-old remained in a critical condition in hospital, police said. "Sadly, they could not be revived and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this deeply devastating time," West Midlands Police said in a statement.

"Searches of the lake are continuing as we seek to establish exactly what happened and if anyone else fell into the water."