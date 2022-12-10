Government says 263,000 people homeless in Germany

There are more than 260,000 homeless people in Germany, according to government statistics published Friday.

Based on the first report by the Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs on the homelessness situation, as of Jan. 31, 2022, there were 263,000 people who did not have a permanent home.

Homeless people are divided in the report into three categories: those who are sheltered in emergency accommodation, secretly homeless staying with friends or acquaintances and people who live on the streets.

The report revealed that 63% of the homeless were men and 35% were women, while the average age of the homeless was 44.

Two-thirds of the homeless have German citizenship and more than half of respondents said they suffer from a long-term illness or disability, while one-fourth indicated they have an addiction to drugs or alcohol.

The Labor Ministry report dwells on the socio-structural characteristics of the three groups and strategies for fighting homelessness and eliminating it by 2030. A report on plans to fight the problem will be presented next year.

On the other hand, a Berlin-based homeless rights advocacy group, the Federal Association for Homeless Help (BAG W), demanded stronger constitutional housing guarantees, more eviction protection, better rent control and easier ways for those without a fixed address to get on the books so they can receive adequate health care.

Activists point out that a severe housing shortage and skyrocketing rents are making it tougher to find and hold onto stable living conditions.

Germany has a substantial low-wage sector and major studies have indicated that income inequality is mounting as a greater share of salaries has to go for rent.