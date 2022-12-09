France plans nationwide power cut test on Friday

A photograph shows an aerial view of electric pylons at sunset in the countryside of Saint-Laurent-de-Terregatte, western France on December 6, 2022. (AFP Photo)

France is planning a nationwide power cut test on Friday.

Public energy supplier Enedis and electricity network RTE will run a power cut simulation, according to news channel BFMTV.

Prefectures will participate in the computer-run technical test along with Enedis and RTE.

This will be a tabletop simulation visualized on maps and no actual power cuts will occur during the test.

France may risk power cuts during winter in a worst-case scenario, as RTE reported late last month.

The country may face network strain due to an ongoing energy crisis, weather conditions and the launch date of nuclear power stations.

An Enedis spokesman said Monday that patients with high risk for vitals will not be "prioritized" in case of power cuts but they will be notified two days in advance by the company.

It deeply worried French consumers and raised questions.

President Emmanuel Macron criticized Tuesday those "scare scenarios."

Other officials stressed that power cuts were foreseen in worst-case scenarios.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the government has been working to identify individuals with special conditions, including ones using respiratory devices at home.