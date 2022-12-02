Hungary PM Orban accuses Brussels of freezing EU funds owed to Budapest for "political reasons"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday accused Brussels of freezing EU funds owed to Budapest for "political reasons" such as his government's anti-migration stance and opposition to Russian sanctions.

The European Commission recommended on Wednesday that 13 billion euros ($13 billion) in EU funds for Hungary be frozen because Budapest is falling short on its commitments to meet European standards on the rule of law.

The EU executive said Hungary had of failed to make good on promised reforms to ensure a fair judicial system when it comes to prosecutorial decisions.

Around 5.8 billion euros from an EU coronavirus recovery fund were also frozen until Hungary showed it was meeting 27 "super milestones" for its reforms, particularly on the judiciary issue.

Hungary is alone among the EU's 27 member states in not yet having its post-pandemic funds disbursed by the bloc's executive arm.

Orban told a radio interview that "Brussels bureaucrats" had delayed accepting Hungary's recovery plan for "obvious political reasons".

"In several important, fundamental questions there are differences in opinion between the EU and Hungary... that's why they don't like the Hungarian government," said Orban.

"They want us to let migrants in, but we won't do it. They want us to let sexual propagandists into schools, but we won't do that.

"And they want us to support (Russian) sanctions without reservation and support the war, and we won't do that either," he said.

"Even though (Brussels bureaucrats) are unfair to Hungary and always set new conditions, we must always strive to reach agreement," he added.

Hungarian rights and anti-corruption civil groups have welcomed the European Commission's insistence on further reforms.

Hungary's EU funds negotiator Tibor Navracsics said on Wednesday that Budapest would "convince" the commission that it will meet its remaining commitments so that the funds can be released next year.







