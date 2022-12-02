German party discusses appeal in case against ex-chancellor Schröder

Several branches of Germany's centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) continue to accuse the former chancellor and ex-party leader Gerhard Schröder of being too close to Russia.



The arbitration commission of the SPD district of the northern city of Hanover heard an appeal as part of the party's proceedings against Schröder on Friday, but a decision is no longer expected this year.



"The arbitration commission will consult thoroughly after today's hearing in order to be able to make a well-founded decision," said SPD district secretary Christoph Matterne.



In the first instance, the SPD sub-district of the Hanover region had ruled in the summer that Schröder had not violated party rules with his involvement with Russian state-owned companies. Seven SPD branches appealed against this decision. The first case was initiated by 17 party branches.



According to party rules, the most severe sanction would be Schröder's expulsion from the SPD.



Should the commission find a violation, however, milder sanctions such as a reprimand or temporary deprivation of the right to hold office would also be conceivable.



In the last instance, the case could also come before the SPD's federal-level arbitration commission.



Schröder is considered a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin and was active for Russian energy companies for years.



With regard to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the 78-year-old said that it was Russia's responsibility to end the war, but ties with Russia should not be cut completely.



SPD chairperson Saskia Esken had already suggested to Schröder in April that he should leave the party.



