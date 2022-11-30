France continues to buy nuclear material from Russia despite war

France continues to receive nuclear material from Russia despite Moscow's war on Ukraine, under ongoing agreements to fuel its nuclear power plants.



One such shipment, which was exempt from sanctions, arrived by ship in Dunkerque in northern France on Tuesday, the nuclear technology company Framatome confirmed to dpa in Paris on Wednesday.



It was a delivery of materials for the Framatome factory in Romans for the production of nuclear fuel for customers, in particular for the French nuclear power plant fleet.



According to the environmental organisation Greenpeace, the shipment consisted of containers and barrels of natural uranium and enriched uranium, which were transported by rail and truck.



Greenpeace also suspected the Framatome site in Lingen, Emsland, as a possible destination, but the company did not confirm this.



The investigative news portal Mediapart photographed the loading at the port of Dunkerque.



Despite the French government's recent decision to order the energy company EDF and the nuclear company Orano to stop exporting uranium from reprocessing to Russia, the nuclear trade between France and Russia continues at full speed, according to Greenpeace nuclear expert Pauline Boyer.



In view of the war in Ukraine, this is scandalous, she said, calling for a complete end to nuclear cooperation with Russia.



EDF told the outlet Mediapart that no contractual relationship with Russia violates international sanctions.



"The decision to continue certain relationships is taken in particular in compliance with international sanctions and the imperative need not to compromise nuclear safety," EDF said.



