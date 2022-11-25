News Europe British PM mulls limiting number of foreign students and dependents

British PM mulls limiting number of foreign students and dependents

DPA EUROPE Published November 25,2022 Subscribe

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks at Downing Street in London, Britain, November 23, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering a crackdown on foreign students bringing dependents and studying "low-quality" degrees after net migration to Britain climbed to a record half a million.



Downing Street indicated that plans to bring overall numbers down could include putting up barriers for international students' loved ones and restricting admissions to top universities.



This would be in line with proposals being explored by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who has previously complained about foreign students "bringing in family members who can piggyback onto their student visa" and "propping up, frankly, substandard courses in inadequate institutions."



Around 504,000 more people are estimated to have moved to Britain than left in the 12 months to June 2022, up sharply from 173,000 in the year to June 2021.



The estimates were compiled by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which said the jump was driven by "unique" factors including visa schemes for Ukrainians and Hong Kong citizens, and students arriving from outside the European Union.



People arriving on study visas accounted for the largest proportion of long-term immigration of non-EU nationals, at 277,000, or 39% of the total, the according to the ONS.



The prime minister's official spokesperson insisted Sunak was "fully committed" to bringing overall immigration levels down and blamed "unprecedented and unique circumstances" for the record high.



The official said: "We're considering all options to make sure the immigration system is delivering, and that does include looking at the issue of student dependents and low-quality degrees."



But such moves could meet resistance from other parts of Whitehall.



Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt last week insisted that immigration is required to boost growth.



"There needs to be a long-term plan if we're going to bring down migration in a way that doesn't harm the economy," he said.



"We are recognising that we will need migration for the years ahead – that will be very important for the economy."



The Department for Education could raise concerns over universities' funding if the number of high fee-paying international students is cut.





































