Over 70,000 university staff go on 3-day strike in UK

More than 70,000 university staff are going on their biggest strike in the UK on Thursday over payment and pensions.

Lecturers, librarians and researchers from 150 universities attending the three-day industrial action on Nov. 24-25 and Nov. 30, which teachers from Scotland are also joining in.

Up to 2.5 million students are expected to face disruption due to the strike that is being held over payment, working conditions and pensions.

On Nov. 8, the National Union of Students announced the strike and said that students stand in solidarity with the 70,000 university staff across the UK for the strike action.

"In that time, staff and students have stood together in the fight for better pay and conditions for all university staff, including the thousands of postgraduate students on increasingly casualised contracts," it added.

The union also said 2022 is the fifth year in a row that the government "cuts to education and slashes to workers' rights" have resulted in strike action on campuses.