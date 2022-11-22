German universities restrict teaching due to energy crisis

German universities are being forced into cost-cutting measures because of the energy crisis.

Koblenz University in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, for example, plans to curtail teaching from early December to early January. It is responding to energy-saving requirements imposed by the government.

On its website, the university writes: "In order to achieve the 15 percent energy savings expected of public institutions, we will offer lectures as online-only classes from Dec. 4, 2022, to Jan. 8, 2023."

Other universities in Germany also announced savings. The University of Erfurt in the German state of Thuringia plans to close its library on weekends by the end of the year, according to public broadcaster MDR. In addition, courses are to be held digitally around the turn of the year. At other universities, online courses are planned on a daily basis, according to the daily newspaper Welt.

Carlotta Ekloeh of the board of the Free Association of Students (FZS) complained to the news magazine Spiegel that the universities would implement the savings at the expense of the students. She added: "This worries us a lot, since students are already financially burdened."

Ekloeh called for universities to provide rooms for digital events as well, so that those who could not afford to heat their homes would have a warm place to study.