Two buildings collapse in northern French city of Lille

Firefighters inspect a collapsed building as they search for victims in the city of Lille, northern France, on November 12, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Two buildings on a busy street collapsed in the centre of the northern French city of Lille early on Saturday.



An investigation and rescue operations are under way, according to the fire department. So far, no victims have been discovered.



The collapse occurred at about 9:15 am (0815) on a street heavily frequented by tourists shopping throughout the day, especially on weekends.



Renovation work was in progress at one of the two adjoining buildings, which are not far from the historic main square, according to the La Voix du Nord newspaper.



Residents of one of the buildings had already been evacuated overnight after one person arriving late in the evening noticed cracks in the foundation, the newspaper reported.



After the collapse, the area was widely cordoned off and an adjacent hotel was evacuated. A total of 48 authority vehicles arrived and rescue workers were deployed with search dogs in the area.









































