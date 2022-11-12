News Europe Police: Four dead in violent crime near Munich

DPA EUROPE Published November 12,2022

Four people died in a violent crime in southern Germany on Friday, police said.



Four people were found dead in the town of Weilheim, some 50 kilometres south-west of Munich, among them was the alleged perpetrator, a police spokesperson said.



Police said that, based on initial investigations, they believed that a 59-year-old man fatally injured two 57-year-old women and a 60-year-old man and then fatally injured himself.



The 60-year-old man was found dead in the garden of an apartment building on Friday afternoon. About two hours later the alleged perpetrator was found dead on a park bench.



Finally, the two women were found in the 59-year-old's property. According to police they sustained "massive injuries."









































