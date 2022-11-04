Dutch crown princess seen again in public following security threats

Dutch Crown Princess Amalia was seen in public again for the first time on Friday since security threats forced her to keep a low profile recently.



Along with her parents and her two sisters, the 18-year-old college student attended a photocall in Amsterdam.



The family attended an exhibition at the capital's Nieuwe Kerk (New Church) on the life of the former queen Juliana, grandmother of King Willem-Alexander.



However, the family did not answer any questions.



In September, it was revealed that organized crime threats had surfaced targeting Amalia. Her name is said to have been mentioned in connection with a possible kidnapping, media reports indicated. Her personal security arrangements were stepped up.



For safety reasons the 18-year-old moved back in with her parents at the palace in The Hague. Amalia had been living in Amsterdam, where she has been a university student September.



Her mother, Queen Máxima, had said that Amalia could only attend a few lectures, but otherwise would have to remain at the palace.



For the first time since the summer, the family was complete again on Friday.



Amalia's sister Princess Alexia, 17, has been away at boarding school in Wales, while the youngest of the royal children, Ariane, 15, attends high school in The Hague.



