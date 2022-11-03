ITALYS NEW PM MELONI VISITS BRUSSELS IN LOW-KEY FIRST FOREIGN TRIP

New Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's first foreign trip to meet the European Union's top officials in Brussels on Thursday was a low-key affair despite a bombastic start.



The far-right politician wrote on Facebook that she was "ready to face the big issues" including Europe's ongoing energy crisis, ahead of the visit. "Italy's voice in Europe will be strong," she said.



Meloni has often been critical of the EU and its institutions in the past, but the fact that a visit to Brussels is her first foreign trip in office could be seen as a pro-EU signal.



Since taking office in October she said that her government will abide by the EU's rules but that Italy should take a more assertive role within the bloc.



In succession Meloni separately met European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.



Greeting the Italian prime minister with a handshake, Metsola said on Twitter that Italy "has always had a central role in the EU" and appealed for her cooperation.



"More than ever - with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation - we need to stay united," Metsola said. "We are stronger if we stay together," she added.



In a short video online, the Italian prime minister remarked that the weather was cold in Brussels and chatted with Metsola and her staff on her arrival in Italian as she toured the European Parliament.



Meloni's next meeting with von der Leyen was also brief but delayed. The Italian prime minister and commission president were all smiles but took no questions at their photo opportunity with the media.



Von der Leyen later thanked Meloni on Twitter "for the strong signal" her visit to the EU's institutions sent on the new Italian leader's first trip abroad.



The commission president was late for the meeting with Meloni after poor weather conditions hampered her return from Berlin, according to a commission spokesperson.



Von der Leyen previously said she looked forward "to constructive cooperation" with the new Italian government after causing a stir in Italy before the elections by saying the EU had "tools" in place to deal with violations of its rules.



European Council President Charles Michel was the last to meet Meloni. The Italian prime minister chatted with Michel as she arrived for a working dinner.



Outside, two young protesters stood in the dark clutching placards. "Mr President, this government of fascists does not represent us," the signs read in English and Italian.



Meloni later said she was "satisfied with the climate" she found in Brussels to discuss pressing issues like migration, inflation and Italy's economic situation.



Meloni leads a right-wing alliance of her far-right Brothers of Italy party, the conservative Forza Italia of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and the right-wing League party of Matteo Salvini.



During her election campaign, Meloni promised to defend Italy's interests internationally.



Italy however is economically dependent on EU funding with the largest amount from an EU fund for reconstruction measures after the Covid-19 pandemic earmarked for the country.