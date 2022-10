News Europe Inflation eclipses all other concerns for Germans - survey

Around 57% of the more than 1,000 respondents said that their biggest concern at the moment was inflation, some 9 percentage points more than in a previous survey in June. More than two-thirds of the respondents in the poll, conducted between September 23 and October 2, said they expected prices to continue rising.

DPA EUROPE Published October 29,2022