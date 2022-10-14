Berlin doctors' offices to open less frequently due to energy crisis

Berlin is threatened by a bottleneck in medical care due to skyrocketing energy costs which would primarily affect the seriously and chronically ill.

According a report by daily B.Z., medical practices in radiology, nuclear medicine, radiation therapy and dialysis centers are particularly affected by rising energy costs. In response, they are examining whether they can reduce the running times of their machines from November.

Equipment for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), X-ray and ultrasound could be put on standby mode more often and consultation times reduced to save on electricity costs.

"There's no question the measure is drastic, but the policymakers have left practitioners with no other choice," a statement from the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Kassenartzliche Vereinigung (KV) said Thursday.

A specialist told B.Z. that his colleagues would have to pay six times more for energy. He added: "We do not have any other option for cost reduction than closing."

The KV therefore demands "the same compensation for physicians from the state that is also to be paid to hospitals."