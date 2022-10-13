 Contact Us
News Europe Germany says Putin’s war on Ukraine is ‘crusade’ against West

Germany says Putin’s war on Ukraine is ‘crusade’ against West

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz underscored the implications of the war in Ukraine for the West in a speech on Thursday, calling it part of a crusade by Russia against liberal democracy.

Anadolu Agency & Reuters EUROPE
Published October 13,2022
Subscribe
GERMANY SAYS PUTIN’S WAR ON UKRAINE IS ‘CRUSADE’ AGAINST WEST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a news conference following a meeting with the housing minister on affordable housing space, in Berlin, Germany October 12, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, accusing him of launching a crusade against the West and the rules-based international order.

"This war is not only about Ukraine. (Putin and his enablers) consider the war against Ukraine to be part of a larger crusade," Scholz said in a video message for the Progressive Governance Summit.

"A crusade against liberal democracy. A crusade against the rules-based international order. A crusade against freedom and progress," the Social Democrat politician said.

"A crusade against our way of life. And a crusade against what Putin calls the collective West. He means all of us," Scholz added.

His comments came days after Russia launched a wave of missile strikes across Ukraine this week, following a blast which damaged a strategic bridge linking Russia and Crimea.