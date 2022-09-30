News Europe German president says we will not accept these border shifts

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has condemned referendums held in four Ukrainian territories and their imminent annexation by Russia.



"We will not accept these alleged results, we will not accept these border shifts!" said Steinmeier at a medal ceremony to mark German Unity Day at Bellevue Palace on Friday.



Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime "is pushing the escalation further and further," he said.



Steinmeier said that Germany must continue to support Ukraine "financially, humanitarianly, politically and militarily" for as long as necessary.



"This war is also an attack on international law and on the values of liberal democracies - on our values," he said.









