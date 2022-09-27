 Contact Us
DPA EUROPE
Published September 27,2022
THREE INJURED IN BLAST ON MARKET SQUARE IN GERMAN CITY OF HALLE

Three people were injured in an explosion on a market square in the German city of Halle on Tuesday, police said.

The explosion happened around 6 pm (1600 GMT) in the public toilets on the square, and two people sustained serious injuries, a police spokesman said.

A 12-year-old and a 13-year-old were taken to hospital with serious injuries. A 51-year-old woman was slightly injured.

"The cause is currently still completely unclear," the spokesman added.

The square was cordoned off within a radius of 100 metres. Residents around the site of the explosion were evacuated from their homes.