Three injured in blast on market square in German city of Halle

Three people were injured in an explosion on a market square in the German city of Halle on Tuesday, police said.



The explosion happened around 6 pm (1600 GMT) in the public toilets on the square, and two people sustained serious injuries, a police spokesman said.



A 12-year-old and a 13-year-old were taken to hospital with serious injuries. A 51-year-old woman was slightly injured.



"The cause is currently still completely unclear," the spokesman added.



The square was cordoned off within a radius of 100 metres. Residents around the site of the explosion were evacuated from their homes.



