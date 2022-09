China's president will meet his counterpart from Belarus at a leaders' summit in Central Asia on Thursday, state media reported, as Xi Jinping makes his first overseas visit since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"On the afternoon of the 15th, local time, President Xi Jinping will meet with Belarusian President Lukashenko in Samarkand" in Uzbekistan, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported.