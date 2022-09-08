France launches investigation into police violence against migrants

French prosecution has launched a probe into a case of police violence against two refugees in Calais following a complaint by a rights organization, local media reported Thursday.

The prosecutor's office of Boulogne-sur-Mer has opened an investigation into "possible violence committed by people holding public authority" in Calais in August, after the Human Rights Observers (HRO), a non-governmental organization, reported on the incident.

"We had sent a letter to the prosecutor to find and punish the perpetrators," an HRO activist said on Twitter.

The Inspectorate General of the National Police of Lille has been tasked to investigate the violence against two refugees by the police officials from the CRS force (compagnies republicaines de securite), sud ouest newspaper reported.

According to the HRO, on the night of Aug. 22 to 23, a group of Eritrean migrants entered a parking lot of a service station in Calais hoping to smuggle themselves on a truck to the UK. All but two 18-year-old migrants left promptly upon spotting a vehicle belonging to the CRS in the parking lot.