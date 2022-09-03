NewsEuropeZelensky: Russia preparing 'decisive blow' in energy war on Europe
Zelensky: Russia preparing 'decisive blow' in energy war on Europe
"Russia is trying these days to increase the energy pressure on Europe even more; The pumping of gas through Nord Stream has been completely stopped. In addition to tanks and missiles, Russia also uses energy as a weapon. This winter, Russia is preparing a decisive blow in the energy sector," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily video message.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of waging an energy war and called for more unity in Europe.
"Russia is trying these days to increase the energy pressure on Europe even more; The pumping of gas through Nord Stream has been completely stopped," Zelensky said in his daily video message on Saturday evening. "Russia wants to destroy the normal life of every European - in all countries of our continent."
The aim, he said, was to weaken and intimidate states in Europe. In addition to tanks and missiles, Russia also uses energy as a weapon. This winter, Russia is preparing a "decisive blow" in the energy sector. Only greater cohesion would help to combat this, Zelensky said.
The Europeans must better coordinate their countermeasures and provide each other with more help. In addition, the pressure on Russia must be increased in order to limit the country's oil and gas revenues.
The background to the accusations is that Gazprom did not restart gas deliveries via Nord Stream 1 to Germany on Saturday morning, contrary to previous plans. The Russian energy company justified this with an alleged leak in the Portovaya compressor station.
Zelensky also condemned the injury of several children at a gun show in Chernihiv. The incident was "unacceptable" and the culprits of this negligent display would be punished, the Ukrainian president promised.