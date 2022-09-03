News Europe Zelensky: Russia preparing 'decisive blow' in energy war on Europe

"Russia is trying these days to increase the energy pressure on Europe even more; The pumping of gas through Nord Stream has been completely stopped. In addition to tanks and missiles, Russia also uses energy as a weapon. This winter, Russia is preparing a decisive blow in the energy sector," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily video message.

DPA EUROPE Published September 03,2022