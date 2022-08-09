News Europe German union Verdi calls for renewed token strike at Munich airport

German services trade union Verdi is calling out ground staff at Munich airport on a token strike next week in support of demands for a considerable pay rise, following a successful strike by Lufthansa ground staff two weeks ago.



The five-hour strike on Wednesday is to target Swissport Losch, a company providing ground, hospitality and cargo handling services.



Munich airport predicted there could be cancellations and delays, as the provider services a range of airlines aimed at the leisure and holiday market. It advised passengers to contact their travel agents.



Verdi is demanding a substantial pay rise for Swissport Losch's almost 600 workers "to secure real pay in the face of inflation at 8%," as lead negotiator Manuela Dietz said on Tuesday. The company would then also be able to fill its open positions, Dietz said.



Swissport Losch provides passenger, baggage and freight services for airlines and for the airport's subsidiary Aeroground. It also provides services on the airport apron, including bus and transport services.



Munich airport said the company served between 35% and 40% of all aircraft movements. Where Aeroground had spare capacity, it would be able to assist to fill the gaps, for example with bus drivers, an airport spokesman said.



