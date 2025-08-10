HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS DANCE THROUGH HEAT AT ZURICHS STREET PARADE

News Entertainment Hundreds of thousands dance through heat at Zurich's Street Parade

Braving intense summer heat on Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people danced to techno music at Zurich's annual Street Parade, according to a crowd estimate from Swiss police.

Large sprinkler systems to help cool down the crowds were installed along the route traversed by 29 music trucks, the Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA reported. Some attendees even jumped into Lake Zurich to beat the heat.



The massive rave has been running since 1992. Only around 1,000 visitors attended the first edition.



This year's Street Parade took place under the motto "Live Love, Love Life" and in temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius. The event is free of charge, with DJs performing without pay.



The city of Zurich once again offered a service allowing party-goers to have their drugs tested before use. The day before the techno parade, a counselling centre warned about several types of extremely potent ecstasy pills circulating in the area.



While the festivities attracted massive crowds to the city, some local bees took a break in the countryside.



Due to the loud and vibrating music, the Baur au Lac luxury hotel relocated its beehives to the Zurich wine region, according to media outlet 20 Minuten.











