News Entertainment Pro-Palestine group opens famous bull-running festival in Spain

The new edition of Pamplona's famous bull runs kicked off Sunday in northern Spain, drawing attention for its distinct political undertones.

DPA ENTERTAINMENT Published July 06,2025 Subscribe

A new edition of the famous yet controversial bull runs in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona kicked off on Sunday under an unusually political banner.



Pro-Palestinian activists were chosen to open the nine-day Saint Fermin, or San Fermín, Festival with the traditional "Chupinazo" at precisely 12 noon (1000 GMT).



During this event, a small rocket is launched from the town hall balcony.



The platform "Yala Nafarroa con Palestina" (Let's Go Navarra with Palestine) had clearly won a public vote to open the festival.



Three members of the platform, which accuses Israel of genocide in the Gaza Strip and demands the severance of all relations with the Jewish state, were tasked with the opening ceremony.



The festival, also known locally as Sanfermines, is dedicated to the city's patron saint, Fermín, and has been celebrated in the 200,000-inhabitant city of the Navarra region since the end of the 16th century, always at the beginning of July.



The bull run is the highlight of the festivities: Each morning between July 7 and 14, six fighting bulls, some weighing over 600 kilograms, along with several steers, are chased by hundreds of people through narrow streets into the arena for the evening bullfights.



Injuries occur every year during these trials of courage by predominantly young runners over the 875-metre course.



Animal rights activists once again protested against the spectacle, which they described as animal cruelty. They have long demonstrated in vain against the wild bull running.



