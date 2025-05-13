EUROVISION FIRST SEMI-FINAL - WHOS SAYING WHAT

It's showtime at the Eurovision Song Contest as 15 countries compete in Tuesday's first semi-final, with 10 progressing to battle for the main prize.

For some, Tuesday's show will be their launchpad for Saturday's 26-country grand final, while for others, it will mark the end of their journey at the world's biggest live music television event.

Here's what competitors in the first semi-final were telling AFP ahead of the show:

- SWEDEN -

-- KAJ, "BARA BADA BASTU"

The comedy trio from Finland's Swedish-speaking community are the favourites to win with their song meaning "Just Have a Sauna".

"We really like being the favourites, but you can feel a bit of pressure now going into Tuesday, but I can't wait to get up on stage and show everyone that we can do this," said the group's Jakob Norrgard.

"We are bringing an even bigger sausage... and a lot of pyrotechnics, and we love those," added Kevin Holmstrom, referring to props featured in their music video.

- BELGIUM -

-- RED SEBASTIAN, "STROBE LIGHTS"

The song has been rising in the odds and is now among the top five favourites with the bookmakers.

"I was so happy! I want to do it even more now. I'm just so determined to go for it. If you see yourself going up in the odds, that's a positive thing. It gives me energy.

"It's a huge stage, I think it's the biggest one I've ever been on. I've been rehearsing in a barn with tape to make the stage shape.

"I know all the technical stuff -- where to be, which camera to take -- but to connect with the crowd, that's going to be on the night. I will try to make the crowd fall in love with me."

- ESTONIA -

-- TOMMY CASH, "ESPRESSO MACCHIATO"

His dance pop song has stirred up accusations of drawing on Italian stereotypes.

"We come together in happiness and to unite people... different nations, different people all come together to sing on one stage. In good or in bad, we should always come together. And I think this is what Eurovision stands for."

- UKRAINE -

-- ZIFERBLAT, "BIRD OF PRAY"

The trio want to remind Europe that their country is still at war, more than three years into Russia's full-scale invasion.

"Our backing singer, while here in Basel, her home was destroyed. She's 19. Why is she going through such a thing?" the band's Valentyn Leshchynskyi said.

"She's from Donetsk Oblast. Her hometown was bombed. Russian rockets struck exactly her flat. My manager lost her flat one month ago. A few days ago, Russians struck the very big market in Kyiv -- it's 800 metres from my home. Friends and family members are bombed every day.

"Ukrainians will watch for sure. I hope we will bring happiness for them, just for a few days."

- POLAND -

-- JUSTYNA STECZKOWSKA, "GAJA"

Steczkowska, 52, competed at Eurovision 1995 in Dublin, and offered her perspective on the show now and then.

"It has changed a lot because the world has changed. Thirty years ago, everything was live. But now it's on playback and the vocal is live. It's more show now.

"Thirty years ago it was a concert on stage. Now it's like a little movie. So I think it's more interesting for the audience. It was just a concert and nothing else; now it's interviews, social media. It's something absolutely huge."

- SLOVENIA -

-- KLEMEN, "HOW MUCH TIME DO WE HAVE LEFT"

The song is about when performer Klemen Slakonja's wife was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare form of cancer, from which she later recovered.

"I've been known for doing comic stuff in the past but in the meantime life happens. My dear wife was diagnosed with an incurable disease but she overcame it.

"Whenever somebody tells you that something is impossible... even though you sometimes feel that life is out of your hands, there is still a steering wheel you can grab and be the driver of your own life."