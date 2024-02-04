News Entertainment Taylor Swift, SZA among female music titans facing off at Grammys

The Grammy Awards on Sunday will see some of the biggest names in global music competing for top honors, as Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and SZA lead the pack of talented female musicians who dominated this year's nominations.

Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and SZA are among the global music stars set to go head-to-head for gongs at the Grammy Awards on Sunday after female musicians dominated the nominations.



US musician SZA leads the pack with nine nods including record of the year, song of the year and best R&B performance for "Kill Bill" – her revenge anthem cloaked in an R&B ballad.



Her second studio album "SOS" is also up for the coveted album of the year prize, with Swift's "Midnights" and Cyrus's "Endless Summer Vacation" also in contention.



They will face tough competition from US singers Olivia Rodrigo for "Guts", Janelle Monae for "The Age Of Pleasure" and Lana Del Rey for "Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd", as well as American singer-songwriter and composer Jon Batiste for "World Music Radio" and indie supergroup Boygenius for "The Record" for the major prize.



Swift also has the chance to make history at the show if she takes home the album of the year award, as she would become the first person to win the gong four times.



The pop megastar is the first and only female solo artist to win the prize three times, tied with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder, but could make history with her 10th studio album "Midnights."



US indie rock musician Phoebe Bridgers will enter the ceremony as the second-most nominated artist with seven nods, six with her band Boygenius, which also includes US singer-songwriters Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus.



They will compete for the record of the year, best rock song and best rock performance with their hit "Not Strong Enough."



Batiste, who follows with six nods, is the only male up for album of the year, record of the year for track "Worship" and song of the year for "Butterfly" – having dominated the 2022 ceremony, winning five awards.



Cyrus's viral hit "Flowers" was named the top single of 2023 in the UK charts, based on combined streaming and sales figures, according to the Official Charts Company.



US R&B and pop singer Victoria Monet's track "On My Mama" will also compete for the acclaimed record of the year prize.



Song of the year, which is described as a songwriters' award, will also see "Dance The Night" by Dua Lipa and "A&W" by Del Rey compete.



Australian singer Kylie Minogue, who last appeared as a nominee during the 2009 ceremony, features in the best pop dance recording category for summer smash hit "Padam Padam."



While Canadian-American singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is set to make history by performing live at the award show for the first time at the age of 80.



The nine-time Grammy winner, who is nominated in the best folk category for her 2023 live album, tops the performance bill alongside a host of stars including SZA, Eilish, Travis Scott and Lipa.



Comedian Trevor Noah will return to present the 66th annual ceremony at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, his fourth consecutive year of hosting duties.



