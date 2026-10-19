China records 4.5% growth in 3rd quarter

China posted 4.5% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) during the third quarter (Q3) of 2026, data released by the country's National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

The GDP for the third quarter increased by 1.2% quarter-on-quarter.

China has set an annual GDP growth target between 4.5% and 5% this year and overall, the world's second-largest economy grew by 4.6% this year, so far.

According to the data, the Chinese GDP reached 107,107.1 billion yuan ($15.94 trillion), up by 4.6% year-on-year, between January and September.

"The national economy sustained steady development against pressure, showing momentum with new growth drivers and improving structure. Production and supply grew fast, foreign trade showed good momentum of growth," the bureau said.