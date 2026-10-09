China, EU agree to 'strengthen dialogue' on export controls: Beijing

Top Chinese and EU commerce officials agreed on Friday to "strengthen" talks on trade, with Beijing saying it would facilitate the export of rare earths and magnets to the European Union, its commerce ministry said, citing a joint statement.

"Both sides reiterated the need to further strengthen the dialogue on export controls between China and the EU," the statement said, adding "China is willing... to continue facilitating the approval of export licenses for rare earths and permanent magnets destined for the EU".







