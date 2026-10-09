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News Economy China, EU agree to 'strengthen dialogue' on export controls: Beijing

China, EU agree to 'strengthen dialogue' on export controls: Beijing

China and the European Union agreed on Friday to deepen high-level trade consultations, aiming to defuse simmering economic tensions across key industrial sectors. As part of a joint statement cited by Beijing's commerce ministry, China committed to facilitating the supply of critical rare earth minerals and permanent magnets to European markets.

AFP ECONOMY
Published October 09,2026 07:36 PM
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CHINA, EU AGREE TO STRENGTHEN DIALOGUE ON EXPORT CONTROLS: BEIJING

Top Chinese and EU commerce officials agreed on Friday to "strengthen" talks on trade, with Beijing saying it would facilitate the export of rare earths and magnets to the European Union, its commerce ministry said, citing a joint statement.

"Both sides reiterated the need to further strengthen the dialogue on export controls between China and the EU," the statement said, adding "China is willing... to continue facilitating the approval of export licenses for rare earths and permanent magnets destined for the EU".