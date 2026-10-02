News Economy Trump: Europe agrees to release 'massive amount' of diesel reserves

Trump: Europe agrees to release 'massive amount' of diesel reserves

President Donald Trump said Friday on Truth Social that European nations have agreed to release a "massive amount" of diesel reserves, though European officials initially offered no confirmation of any such coordinated plan.

US President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday that European countries have agreed to release a "massive amount" of their diesel reserves, though European partners initially offered no confirmation.



Trump wrote the Europeans had "just agreed to release a massive amount of their heavily stocked Diesel Oil. The process will begin immediately."



Trump's post did not make it clear which institution he was referring to.



According to the European Commission, the International Energy Agency (IEA) would be responsible for releasing diesel reserves.



Surges in diesel and petrol prices previously prompted Trump to consider halting diesel exports to the EU. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday said Europe should "make additional supplies immediately available" to lower prices.



The leaders of the G7 group of leading economies, which includes the US, are due to discuss the global energy situation in a video conference, the French presidential office said. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Trump overnight about the issue.



Diesel prices have doubled in Europe since the start of the Iran war in late February and gas prices have risen by 140%, according to the commission.









